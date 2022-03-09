Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,734 shares of company stock worth $1,760,398. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,998,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

