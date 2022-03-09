Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of OEC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 25,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $983.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

