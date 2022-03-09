Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. 255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,081. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

