Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 4,510 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,905. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

