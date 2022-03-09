Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.79 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

