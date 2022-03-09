Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.67

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 48479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,030 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

