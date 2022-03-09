Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Murphy USA worth $53,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after buying an additional 78,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.83 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

