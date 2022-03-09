Myers Industries (MYE) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Myers Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Myers Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 655 774 36 2.46

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.53%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Myers Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ rivals have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.19% 15.58% 7.06% Myers Industries Competitors 4.85% 1.70% 4.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million $36.77 million 20.51 Myers Industries Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 21.82

Myers Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Myers Industries pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Myers Industries rivals beat Myers Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

