Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nabtesco stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

