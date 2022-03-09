Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Tops $492,848.05

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $492,848.05 and approximately $27,201.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.