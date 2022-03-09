NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $98,122.08 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 366,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,688. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.