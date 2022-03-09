Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report $892.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.72. 9,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 115,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

