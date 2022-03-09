Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NDAQ stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.