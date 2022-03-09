National Bank Financial Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.46.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.42.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.51 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$483,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,454,105.60. Insiders have acquired 27,301 shares of company stock worth $2,063,908 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

