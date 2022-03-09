National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sector Perform

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.42 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after purchasing an additional 244,424 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

