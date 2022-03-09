National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$135.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$113.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

