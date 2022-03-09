National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 24,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $76.77.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

