Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTCO. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
NTCO stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.
Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
