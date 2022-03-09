Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3,064.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATR stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $332.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

