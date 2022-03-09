NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.26% from the stock’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

NWG opened at GBX 197.45 ($2.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.43. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

