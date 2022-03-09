NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 315 ($4.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

