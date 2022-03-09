Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Navigator by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

