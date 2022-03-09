Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.59. 14,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

