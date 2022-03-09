NerveNetwork (NVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $181,622.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $7.15 million and $181,622.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008017 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

