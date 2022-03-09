Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NTOIY opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

