Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $348.50

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $348.50 and last traded at $350.26, with a volume of 5697968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

