Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO D Keith Grossman Acquires 3,200 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVRO stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nevro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

