Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.00. Nevsun Resources shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 12,608 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00.
Nevsun Resources Company Profile (TSE:NSU)
