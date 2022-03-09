New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
NGD opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.
