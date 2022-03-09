New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

NGD opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

