New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE NJR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after buying an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

