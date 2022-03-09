New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
NYSE NJR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after buying an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.
