New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14.
New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)
