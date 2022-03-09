Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Down 0.8%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 26.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

