News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 19862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Get News alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $29,062,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News by 82.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 860,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in News by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in News by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in News by 174.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 293,498 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.