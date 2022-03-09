News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 19862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
About News (NASDAQ:NWS)
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.