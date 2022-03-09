NextDAO (NAX) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $310,662.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,292,855,381 coins and its circulating supply is 2,252,623,272 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

