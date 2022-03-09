NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 854,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

