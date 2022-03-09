NFT Alley Achieves Market Cap of $23,429.16 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $23,429.16 and approximately $121,410.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.95 or 0.06505902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,845.91 or 1.00092188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041676 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

