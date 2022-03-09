Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $96.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

