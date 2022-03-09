NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $192.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.21. NIKE has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

