Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIO were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

