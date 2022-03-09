Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIO were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
NIO stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.