Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.14.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

