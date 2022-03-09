nLIGHT (LASR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ: LASR) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – nLIGHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company has a market cap of $692.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

