Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.