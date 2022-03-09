NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($61.96) price target from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.86 ($46.58).

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded down €2.20 ($2.39) on Wednesday, hitting €26.12 ($28.39). 151,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($53.65). The company has a market cap of $832.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

