North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,640.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,640 ($47.69) and last traded at GBX 3,711.10 ($48.63), with a volume of 2298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,860 ($50.58).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,350.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,667.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.57.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

