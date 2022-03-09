North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.07

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.07 and last traded at C$38.06, with a volume of 85575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.01.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$553.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

