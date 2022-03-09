Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.79

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 7118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

