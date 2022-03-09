Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $24.97. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 3,554 shares trading hands.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,376 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 610,829 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

