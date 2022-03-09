Norway Savings Bank Acquires 2,129 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,879 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,444. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

