Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

