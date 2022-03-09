Norway Savings Bank Has $1.14 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 1,741,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

